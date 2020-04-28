Axis Bank registers net loss of ₹1,388 crore in Q4

Realme 6 Pro review: Half a dozen cameras and a lot of features
Private sector lender Axis Bank on Tuesday reported a standalone net loss of ₹1,387.78 crore for the fourth quarter of 2019-20 as against a net profit of ₹1,505.06 crore in the same period a year ago.
“Net profit de-grew 65 per cent year on year to ₹1,627 crore, and was impacted on account of higher provisions taken in 2019-20 and the one time DTA charge was taken in the second quarter to incorporate revised corporate tax rates,” Axis Bank said in a statement, adding that adjusted for these one-offs, net profit for 2019-20 would have been ₹5,182 crore up 11 per cent year on year.
With uncertainty on economic conditions following the coronavirus pandemic, the bank has made ₹3,000 crore of provisions towards COVID-19.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the bank’s net interest income grew 19 per cent to ₹6,808 crore from ₹5,706 crore a year ago.
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter was 3.55 per cent while for 2019-20 it stood at 3.51 per cent.
Its total provisions for the January to March 2020 quarter surged to ₹7,730.02 crore from ₹2.711.43 a year ago.
As on March 31, 2020, the bank’s gross NPA and net NPA levels were 4.86 per cent and 1.56 per cent respectively, as against 5 per cent and 2.09 per cent respectively as on December 31, 2019.
