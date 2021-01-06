Money & Banking

Canara Bank retains MCLR rates

Our Bureau. Bengaluru | Updated on January 06, 2021 Published on January 06, 2021

Canara Bank, a Bengaluru-based public sector bank, has retained its marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) on loans/advances across all tenors with effect from January 7.

Accordingly, the tenor-linked MCLRs of the bank shall be: overnight MCLR (interest rate 6.80 per cent); one-month MCLR (6.80 per cent); three-month MCLR (6.95 per cent); six-month MCLR (7.30 per cent); and one-year MCLR (7.35 per cent). The Repo Linked Lending Rate (RLLR) continues to be at 6.90 per cent.

interest rate
Canara Bank
