Centre appoints Finmin senior official Vandita Kaul to PFRDA Board

The Finance Ministry has appointed Vandita Kaul, Additional Secretary in the Department of Financial Services (DFS), as part-time member of the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

Kaul is a 1989 batch officer of the Indian postal service. At PFRDA, she has come in the place of Madnesh Kumar Mishra, who had recently moved out of DFS, official sources said. Besides the Chairperson, the PFRDA Board has three whole time members and three part-time members.

Meanwhile, the much awaited pension reform Bill to separate the NPS Trust out of PFRDA was not taken up in the just ended Winter Session although this Bill was listed among the 26 Bills scheduled for introduction in this Session.

In the Budget 2019-20, the government had proposed separation of the NPS Trust from PFRDA to address issues over conflict of interest.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had then said in her budget speech that steps will be taken to separate the NPS Trust from PFRDA with appropriate organisational structure and to maintain an arms length relationship between the NPS Trust and the PFRDA.