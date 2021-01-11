City Union Bank launches 'WhatsApp Banking'

City Union Bank (CUB) announced that it has launched 'WhatsApp Banking' - taking the digitisation journey for its customers to the next level.

In a press release, the Kumbakonam-headquartered bank said CUB's customers can now do banking through WhatsApp on the go. CUB's WhatsApp banking offers services such as instant account opening, balance enquiry, deposit opening, mini statement, PIN generation for net/mobile banking and bill payments.

Customers can also get account information, latest on offers, banking information and answers for their queries on various banking products.

Customers can register to WhatsApp banking by sending ‘Hi’ to bank’s customer care number ‘044-71225000’ through WhatsApp, the bank said.