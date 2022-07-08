CoinSwitch appoints Sudheer Tumuluru as head of Crypto Engineering

Crypto unicorn CoinSwitch has appointed Sudheer Tumuluru as the head of Crypto Engineering to lead the company’s efforts to build and reinforce the technology stack that drives crypto trading, exchange, and emerging crypto products.

Tumuluru joins the exchange from Myntra where he was the Vice President, Engineering.

Tumuluru is a seasoned technology leader with over two decades of experience, and has built robust and highly-scalable cloud, big data and infrastructure platforms at tech companies in India and the US, the company said in a statment.

Sudheer Tumuluru, head of crypto engineering, CoinSwitch, said,

On appointment, Tumuluru said: “Crypto is a powerful technology tool that can positively reshape finance, business and the Internet. As a technologist, I am thrilled to join CoinSwitch and dive deep into the efforts of building cutting-edge technological platforms in India.”

“A crucial part of this journey is a robust crypto tech stack that will reinforce our leadership in the crypto market even as we develop an assortment of asset classes. Sudheer’s expertise in building bleeding-edge technology platforms will drive this effort,” said Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and CEO, CoinSwitch.

The crypto start-up has been strengthening its management team with leadership appointments, including Ramesh Bafna (Chief Financial Officer), Ashish Chandra (General Counsel), Jayaram Krishnan (Vice President, Product), Jayadevan PK (Senior Director, Communication and Content), Nishant Das (Global Head of Talent Acquisition), R Venkatesh (Senior Vice President, Public Policy), and Zeeshan Ramlan (Director and Head of HR).

Tumuluru’s appointment also comes in the backdrop of resignation of the company’s top three executives —Sarmad Nazki, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Sharan Nair, Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Krishna Hegde, Senior Vice President—to launch a new Web3 start-up.

CoinSwitch was founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, and backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital, and others with an aim to establish a wealth-tech destination for every Indian.