The Office of Insurance Ombudsman at Delhi has disposed off all the complaints it received in 2023-24.

In all, 3,443 complaints were received and 100 percent of them were disposed, Sunita Sharma, Insurance Ombudsman for Delhi said in the capital on Monday.

Bima Lokpal Day was celebrated at the Delhi Centre on Monday. This day (November 11) every year marked the foundation day of establishment of the Institution of ‘Insurance Ombudsman’. The occasion was graced by Pushpa Girimaji, Member, IRDAI.

As on date, there are 18 Offices of Insurance Ombudsman across the country, viz., Ahmadabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Ernakulam, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Noida, Patna, Pune and Thane.

The Office of the Insurance Ombudsman does not charge any fee for resolution of the complaint of the aggrieved insured against the life, general and health Insurance Companies & Insurance brokers.

Insurance Ombudsman, a quasi-judicial Grievance Redressal Machinery, was established to redress complaints of Insured persons against life and non- life Insurers with main objective of resolution of insurance complaints in an economic, efficient and impartial manner.

In 2017, Centre notified new rules in the matter called ‘Insurance Ombudsman Rules, 2017’. The said Rules have been further amended by the Centre on March 2, 2021.

The object of these rules is “to resolve all complaints of different personal lines of insurance, group insurance policies, policies issued to sole proprietorship and micro enterprises on behalf of Insurance Companies by their agents and intermediaries in a cost effective and impartial manner.

During 2023-24, the total number of complaints across all 17 Insurance Ombudsman Offices was 56636, out of which the Offices of Insurance Ombudsman had disposed of 49442 complaints. The total disposal of complaints was 87.29 percent.

