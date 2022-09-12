Deutsche Bank appoints Janak Dalal as Head of Securities Services for India and Sri Lanka

Deutsche Bank has appointed Janak Dalal as Head of Securities Services for India and Sri Lanka.

Dalal brings over 25 years of experience, with 14 years from within the bank, and has held several leadership roles across Equities and Prime Finance for the Investment Bank, and most recently served as Head of the Deutsche CIB Centre global delivery hub, the Bank said in a statement.

Kaushik Shaparia, Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Bank Group, India, said, “Dalal’s extensive cross-product experience, and deep understanding of the Indian and overseas market, will be invaluable in providing complete solutions to financial institutions and partners across locations served by the Group in India and region.”

“India is a key market for Deutsche Bank’s Securities Services business globally. As India’s capital markets continue to open and develop, underpinned by robust macroeconomic fundamentals, the country is poised to benefit from significant investor inflows,” according to the statement.