Anshu Jain, Deutsche Bank’s former co-CEO, dies at 59

Bloomberg | Updated on: Aug 13, 2022
Anshu Jain (Source: AFP)

He was also the President of Cantor Fitzgerald

Anshu Jain died after a five-year battle with duodenal cancer, his family said in a statement Saturday. He was 59. 

He has been president of Cantor Fitzgerald since 2017 and before that was co-chief executive of Deutsche Bank AG. He was diagnosed in January 2017, his family said.

