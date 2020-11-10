DHFL bidders jack up offers; Oaktree’s highest at ₹33,000 cr

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Lenders to the troubled Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) have received revised offers from its four bidders, with the highest tender now at ₹33,000 crore.
According to informed sources, US-based Oaktree Capital has revised its bid to ₹33,000 crore from ₹28,000 crore earlier for the entire company on an ‘as is where is’ basis. Under its earlier bid, it had offered lenders ₹15,800 crore for the entire company, payable after seven years. It also offered the ₹12,000 crore of cash available with the company to the lenders.
Piramal Capital and Housing, which has bid for DHFL’s retail portfolio, increased its offer to around ₹26,000 crore. Adani Group has revised its bid to about ₹3,000 crore from the earlier ₹2,250 crore for DHFL’s wholesale and Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) asset portfolio. Hong Kong-based SC Lowy raised its offer to ₹2,300 crore for the non-SRA book of DHFL from the previous offer of ₹1,550 crore.
“Oaktree’s continues to be the highest bid for DHFL,” said the sources. “But even with the revised bids, lenders are staring at a huge haircut.” The total write-off for lenders could still be at least ₹50,000 crore with the company’s total liabilities estimated at ₹85,000 crore.
DHFL’s Committee of Creditors (CoC) is expected to meet around November 17.
The revised bids came after the lenders expressed dissatisfaction over the earlier offers and the haircut that they would have had to take. The CoC, at its meeting on October 26, had asked the bidders to improve their offers.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had last month allowed a 90-day extension for the resolution process, until January 5.
Last November, DHFL became the first financial sector company to be taken into the corporate insolvency process in India. The pandemic and lockdown disrupted the process and the deadline for the submission of bids were put off a number of times.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...