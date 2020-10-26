To minimise haircut, DHFL lenders want bidders to maximise offers

Galaxy Buds Live: Unique design and balanced sound
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Lenders to Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd have decided to ask all four bidders to improve their offer to avoid taking huge haircuts.
While American global asset firm Oaktree Capital is ahead in the race to acquire the stressed assets of DHFL, the Committee of Creditors, which met on Monday, wants more money.
“The bids are not up to the mark given the portfolio and assets of DHFL. Lenders will face a huge haircut but efforts are on to increase the bid amounts,” said a person familiar with the development. The CoC meeting will continue on Tuesday.
The NCLT has granted DHFL 90 more days for corporate insolvency resolution process on account of the lockdown. The fresh deadline ends on January 5, 2021.
Also read:
According to documents reviewed by BusinessLine, Oaktree Capital has offered to pay ₹12,303 crore upfront in cash to settle the admitted financial creditor claims. For non-financial creditors, it will issue ₹15,800 crore of non-convertible debentures with a quarterly coupon of 6.5 per cent and a seven-year tenure . It has offered to pay ₹230 crore to admitted employee claims. The plan includes a capital infusion of ₹1,000 crore within 12 months. The total recovery for the lenders under this plan will be ₹28,103 crore against total outstandingsof over ₹85,000 crore. Lenders are uncomfortable that the highest recovery they can possible get is about 33 per cent of the overall exposure. They want the bid to be revised up to ₹40,000-45,000 crore.
Also read:
The second best offer is from Piramal Capital and Housing, which has bid only for the retail portfolio of DHFL. It has offered upfront cash of ₹9,000 crore to financial and operational creditors along with employees and other creditors. Additionally, it has proposed deferred payment to financial creditors by issuing NCDs for ₹6,000 crore. The Adani Group and SC Lowy are the other bidders.
It remains to be seen if the bidders will oblige in the backdrop of the economic downturn and the alleged fraud detected at the company.
Also read:
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
A 6-km run, gluten-free diet & some cycling : Yash Miglani, Managing Director, Migsun Group1. My morning ...
Research findings too signal that a previous SARS-CoV-2 infection may not necessarily provide immunity in ...
Alongside applause for ensuring uninterrupted supply of life-saving drugs, the sector needs some nurturing
Your employer might provide you perquisites such as reimbursements, stock options and accommodation. Taxes on ...
After the recent price rise, not much activities seen in domestic rates in 2020
Unless December futures breach either ₹50,000 or ₹51,000, the next level will remain uncertain
Planning to exchange old gold for new this festival season? Here is all that you need to know
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...