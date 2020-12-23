​‘ECLGS scheme supported MSME borrowers to a greater extent’

Kumbakonam (Tamil Nadu)-based City Union Bank, one of the old private sector banks in the country, says its focus this fiscal will be to hand-hold borrowers and to ensure minimum slippages by extending support through government-guaranteed ECLGS loans and restructuring. N Kamakodi, Managing Director & CEO of the bank, spoke to BusinessLine about the MSME segment, restructuring and incremental disbursements. Edited excerpts:

Have all your business segments returned to normalcy?

Most of the sectors have come back to normalcy to a greater extent. We have observed that for over 90 per cent of our customers, the activity levels have come back to more than 90 per cent of pre-Covid levels. Sectors like hotels, passenger transport, and education may take slightly longer time to come back to normalcy.

Has ECLGS aided early recovery for your MSME customers? How much have you disbursed so far under the scheme?

The ECLGS scheme was a God-sent one and we could not imagine what would have happened to the MSME sector if the scheme had not come. Exactly at the right time of opening up from the Covid-19 lockdown, the scheme was announced and it gave the required headroom for the MSME sector to start operations. We have so far disbursed over ₹1,800 crore and customers with exposure of up to 15 per cent of our MSME portfolio got benefited.

What are the key challenges faced by MSME borrowers?

During the lockdown, all businesses had their fixed expenditure like rent and salary, to be paid without revenue. MSMEs, in particular, faced tremendous hardship during this period to survive. The ECLGS scheme, to a great extent, supported the business in this difficult period. They also have to go through the period of sub-optimal activity levels. They have to survive till growth and demand returns to normalcy. But the rebound was much better than anticipated.

How about restructuring of accounts in the MSME and non-SME segments in Q3? Was the total amount higher than Q2?

We expect these could be about 5-6 per cent of our exposure option for restructuring, as communicated during our Q1 and Q2 results discussion. The exact quantum will be disclosed along with Q3 results.

How has been the collection efficiency in Q3? Have you reached pre-Covid-19 levels?

As disclosed with Q2 results, accounts covering an exposure of about 70 per cent of our book received payments for all the six months as if there was no moratorium. We also received the dues for September at about 90 per cent of exposure. Things are showing a positive trend. Q3 numbers will be put in the public domain along with quarterly results.

What is your projection for slippages in the next couple of quarters and which are the segments under stress?

As disclosed with Q2 results, we expect a slippage to closing advances ratio of 3-3.5 per cent current year. The stand-still clause is there on NPA recognition as the matter is sub-judice. Some accounts which were under stress even during pre-Covid-19 days may turn NPA immediately after the stand-still clause is lifted. We believe most of those customers who had good cash flow and repayment track record as on February 29, but faced stress because of the Covid-19 lockdown, will survive if proper restructuring/moratorium is given.

How is the gold loan portfolio doing and what is the current share in the book?

Banks like us have traditionally been focusing on gold loans and we are told that about 30 to 40 years back, 25-30 per cent of our book constituted of gold loans. Over the years we started focusing on gold loans only at rural and semi-urban branches where we don’t have much else to do, as a support to agricultural activities. For the past six months, we are seeing good growth in the gold loan segment which currently constitutes 14-15 per cent of the portfolio, up from 9-10 per cent a few quarters ago.

What will be your focus areas for growth in the near term?

Currently, gold loans form an important part of fresh disbursements. As the regulatory loan to value (LTV) ratio is increased, the quantum of loan that can be given per gram is very favourable which makes banks a preferred destination for gold loans.