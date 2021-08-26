Fintech start-ups give Indian teens a taste of financial freedom

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
From a nine-year-old buying Kindle e-books to a 15-year-old investing in a cryptocurrency — a host of fintech start-ups are helping Indian teenagers make independent transactions.
Companies like Junio, FamPay, and YPAY have launched prepaid cards for teenagers (below 18 years), which allow them to do online transactions without setting up their own bank accounts or asking their parents for bank OTPs.
“For all the work that I do in a week, my mom rewards me with a monetary incentive on the app.
“These could be tasks like helping her with household chores, doing well in a school test, etc,” says Rahul Dadlani, a 14-year-old from Mumbai, who has been using Junio for four months now.
Co-founded by former Paytm senior vice-president Shankar Nath and Ankit Gera, Junio is a kids-focussed smart card that lets them make digital and physical purchases.
The task-based rewards system started in the Dadlani family only after they got introduced to the Junio app. Rahul’s father Rajiv told BusinessLine: “On top of the task-based incentives, we also give bonus to our kids if they don’t splurge and are able to save a certain amount.” Till now, Rahul has managed to save about ₹4,000 and hopes to have enough to buy a new phone soon.
In addition to teaching financial literacy to children, such fintech products have also made life easier for working parents. Delhi NCR-based Surbhi Gupta, who works for a venture capital firm, says how her older son has been using a prepaid card for teen products called YPAY.
“At the beginning of the month, when I am doing all the bill payments, I simply recharge YPAY like any other digital payment. Then, for at least two weeks, I am assured that he will not nag me for online purchases.”
Founded by Navneet Gupta, YPAY also offers prepaid cards available on its app, making it convenient for teenagers to make both online and offline payments.
Nita Chawla, a Mumbai-based entrepreneur whose son Rushil uses FamPay, is happy that she does not have to trust her teenage son with her credit-cards. “It makes my life easier because I can monitor his money transactions better. The moment you give cash to kids you don’t know what they will do with it. But, here, all the transactions are accounted for.”
FamPay was founded by two IIT-Roorkee graduates, Kush Taneja and Sambhav Jain, while they were still in campus. Like similar products, FamPay’s numberless prepaid card allows minors to make online and offline payments.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
Since profit-booking can emerge at higher levels, investors must tread with caution in the week ahead
Good dividend yield, robust balance sheet and business stability make it a good investment
Planning for a date with debt? Here are some tips to avoid the pitfalls and hit a home run
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
Taking a break on Mondays may not only drive away the blues but cultivate creativity
What if Peggy Carter was Captain Carter? What if Iron Man was a zombie unleashing mayhem? The show creator of ...
There was method to the machismo displayed by Indian cricketers in the recent win over England
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...