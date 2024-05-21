Godrej Capital, the financial services arm of Godrej Industries, has launched dairy farm loans in strategic partnership with Creamline Dairy Products and Dvara E-Dairy. The company will provide financial assistance to small dairy farm owners across Maharashtra and South India. Creamline Dairy Products is a subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet (GAVL), which sells products under the brand name Godrej Jersey.

Godrej Capital will provide collateral-free loans for the purchase and maintenance of cattle to farmers empanelled with GAVL. The loan offering will ensure dairy farm owners get access to financing, along with other benefits, including a fully digitized process, quick sanction and disbursal, and flexible repayment options of up to two years.

Manish Shah, Managing Director, Godrej Capital said the disbursement of the first loan in Krishnagiri district marks just the beginning, as the company seek to engage the dairy industry in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Despite its limitations, the dairy sector remains a key contributor to agrarian economy, supporting the livelihoods of 80 million farmers. Accounting for 70 per cent of the total cost of milk, feeding is the single most crucial aspect of healthy dairying and is the biggest factor influencing the milk productivity of cattle.

Bhupendra Suri, Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Jersey said with access to quality feed being a key for the dairy farmers, the partnership will enable them to get easy access to finance for their feed and other farming needs. Leveraging this platform, farmers can increase cattle population and strive for higher productivity and better prosperity.”

Ravi KA, Managing Director, Dvara E-Dairy said the arrangement will bring doorstep access to financial services, empowering dairy farmers to increase milk yield, meet their working capital requirements and make informed financial decisions.

Godrej Capital is also looking to capture a significant market share of MSME lending in the southern states. Building on its momentum from the previous year, the company is looking to expand its operations by establishing new branches in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

