HDFC AMC Q2 PAT falls 8 per cent to Rs 338 cr

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 8 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 338.06 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 368.24 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Total income rose to Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 549.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company’s average asset under management (AAUM) stood at Rs 3.75 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020 as against Rs 3.76 lakh crore on September 30, 2019.