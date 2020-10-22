Money & Banking

HDFC AMC Q2 PAT falls 8 per cent to Rs 338 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 22, 2020 Published on October 22, 2020

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported a 8 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 338.06 crore for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 368.24 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Total income rose to Rs 569.95 crore in the quarter from Rs 549.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

The company’s average asset under management (AAUM) stood at Rs 3.75 lakh crore as of September 30, 2020 as against Rs 3.76 lakh crore on September 30, 2019.

Quarterly Results
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
