Hero Electric partners Axis Bank for retail financing

Hero Electric has partnered with Axis Bank to offer retail financing solutions for its entire portfolio.

Customers can opt for two-wheeler financing across Hero Electric’s network of over 750 dealers.

Axis Bank will additionally offer customised loan amounts and flexible tenure for both customers and dealers, the two companies said in a statement on Thursday.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said the company has seen an uptick in demand for EVs over the last few months.

“With the growing demand, we aim to take EVs to non-tier 1 cities and rural pockets to electrify Indian roads. This collaboration will drive forward our journey to strengthen green mobility across key markets,” Gill said.

Sumit Bali, Group Executive, Head - Retail Lending and Payments, Axis Bank, said, “We believe that e-mobility will gain further prominence and play a significant role in sustaining ecological balance in India and globally.’’