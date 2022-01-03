WardWizard plans to launch its first ever ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed electric scooters in January 2022

BSE- listed electric vehicle maker WardWizard is planning to launch its first ever ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed electric scooters in January 2022.

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “Electric two-wheelers are becoming part of a large number of households in both the urban and semi-urban cities. For many new riders, it is becoming the first preference encouraging green mobility in the country. As there is a high demand for high-speed scooter models, the company is launching its first-ever ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed scooter models in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit."

WardWizard manufacturers of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ and has sold 3860 units in December 2021.