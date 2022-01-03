Companies

WardWizard plans to launch its first ever ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed electric scooters in January 2022

BL Mumbai Bureau January 3 | Updated on January 03, 2022

“Electric two-wheelers are becoming part of a large number of households in both the urban and semi-urban cities”

BSE- listed electric vehicle maker WardWizard is planning to launch its first ever ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed electric scooters in January 2022.

Sheetal Bhalerao, Chief Operations Officer, WardWizard Innovations and Mobility Ltd, said, “Electric two-wheelers are becoming part of a large number of households in both the urban and semi-urban cities. For many new riders, it is becoming the first preference encouraging green mobility in the country. As there is a high demand for high-speed scooter models, the company is launching its first-ever ‘Made-in-India’ high-speed scooter models in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit."

WardWizard manufacturers of electric two-wheelers brand ‘Joy e-bike’ and has sold 3860 units in December 2021.

Published on January 03, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like