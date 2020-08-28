How accommodation bills help firms misuse LCs to siphon off bank funds

Fuelling a new strategy for the S-Cross
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
)
A leading Chennai-based chartered accountant firm has opined that a bank LC could be used as a façade by a company to divert any suspicion on the underlying business transaction to siphon off money. This will be carried out without the knowledge of the bank providing the LC, since it relies only on the credit worthiness of the company and has very little information on the supplier.
This diversion of funds is facilitated in the form of accommodation bills. It is possible for companies to siphon off money equal to the entire equity investment and possibly more through this method. This issue needs serious consideration from all lenders and their stakeholders, says Yuvaraj Viriyambakkam, a Chennai-based Chartered Accountant who specialises in forensic and investigative audit.
“Based on our experience, a thorough verification of the numbers and books by leveraging some specialised methodologies will help identify such accommodation bills. We need to note that such methodologies used (by companies) would vary from sector to sector and even amongst companies. However, the basic framework (laid out below) will act as a guide to identify the issues,” he says.
Accommodation bill is an effective tool for promoters/shareholders to reduce equity investment in a company (if not on a permanent basis, at least on a temporary basis). This helps them take out money from the company and also increase the bank funding by way of additional working capital facility.
An accommodation bill refers to a bill, draft, or note made, drawn, accepted, or endorsed by one person for another without consideration to enable that other to raise money or obtain credit thereby. One of the ways in which such accommodation bills are misused is to book purchases without any actual purchase of materials. This is one among the many avenues available for companies to siphon off money.
Yuvaraj Viriyambakkam says his firm has explored ways in which companies in the infrastructure sector create these accommodation bills and how this could be identified. The modus operandi is for the borrower company to raise a purchase order on another company, usually not someone they transact with, on a regular basis.
The borrower company wouldn’t receive any material. However, account for materials as if received at the contract site and add it to unbilled receivables. This would inflate their drawing power for working capital loan from banks and fund the business through bank funds without sufficient equity buffer.
“We need to identify such accommodation bills in a two-step process. Step 1: Check for disproportionate increase in unbilled receivables in a project in any month. Step 2: Check for spike in purchases from a supplier who the company has not transacted with on a regular basis. Check the document trail for identifying actual receipt of materials.”
There needs to be a clear document trail for the purchase that we find to be suspect. The chain begins from the purchase order all the way to the issue slip at the project site for consumption of inventory. A few examples would be (a) delivery challan from the supplier needs to have the company gate seal (b) the LR (lorry receipt) needs to have the client's seal. Insisting on a proper document trail will expose the fraud being perpetrated.
Dumping diesel, Maruti is crossing over to a petrol engine for this vehicle. Will it set fire to the sales ...
German luxury sportscar maker Porsche has just launched the new Panamera — its four-door saloon with a boost ...
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
Besides helping in executing your financial transactions, mobile apps also help you plan and track your ...
₹1112 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1100108511251145 The stock is moving in a sideways trend; go long above ...
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...