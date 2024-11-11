The ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund, which has completed 22 years, has accumulated asset under management of Rs 50,496 crore and accounts for 48 per cent of the total AUM in the multi asset allocation category.

A lump sum investment of ₹10 lakh at the time of inception in October 31, 2002 will be worth about ₹7.26 crore given compounded annual growth rate of 22 per cent.

A similar investment in scheme benchmark - Nifty 200 TRI (65 per cent), Nifty Composite Debt Index (25 per cent) , Domestic gold (6 per cent), domestic silver (1 per cent) and iComdex Composite Index (3 per cent) -- would have yielded about Rs 3.36 crores at a CAGR of 17 per cent.

A monthly SIP of ₹10,000 since inception would have led to an investment of ₹26.4 lakh, which would have grown to about ₹2.9 crore as of September-end, at a CAGR of 18 per cent. A similar investment in the scheme’s benchmark would have yielded a CAGR of 15 per cent.

Nimesh Shah, Managing Director, ICICI Prudential AMC said the fund house relies on the expertise of a dedicated team across equities, debt and commodities.

This collaborative approach helps to make well-informed allocation decisions, allowing the scheme to deliver value to investors, he said.

S Naren, ED & CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC said diversifying a portfolio across multiple asset classes plays a crucial role in managing volatility, helping to smooth out the fluctuations that can occur in individual markets.

ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Fund invests in Equity, Debt and Exchange Traded Commodity Derivatives/units of Gold ETFs/units of Silver ETFs/units of REITs & InvITs/Preference shares. It allocates at least 10 per cent of its assets across three or more asset classes.

