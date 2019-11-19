IL&FS reports Rs 120 crore loss in Jan-March quarter

Rough winds ahead
The government has not been sympathetic to the beleaguered wind industry’s many demands, leaving it helpless.
For the whole financial year ended March 31, 2019, IL&FS reported that it has accumulated losses of Rs 2,042 crore. In the comparable 2018 financial year, it had posted profits of Rs 15.16 crore.
The company’s revenues for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 were Rs 1,261 crore, down when compared to revenues of Rs 2,145 crore it posted in the March 2018 fiscal.
IL&FS, which defaulted on its payments last year owes in excess of Rs 1 lakh crore.
For the quarter, IL&FS has reported losses of Rs 120 crore for the period ended March 31, 2019. In the comparable year-ago quarter, it posted profit of Rs 4.3 crore.
Revenues for the March 31, 2019 quarter came in at Rs 190 crore, down when compared to Rs 622 crore it posted in the March 2018-ended quarter.
IL&FS Board also said that it will hold its AGM on December 14.
