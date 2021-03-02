India Inc raised $3.73 b via ECB route in January

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
India Inc raised $3.7316 billion via external commercial borrowings (ECBs) under the automatic route in January 2021, about 26 per cent higher than what was raised in the preceding month. In December 2020, Indian companies collectively mopped up $2.9671 billion through ECB route.
External Commercial Borrowings are commercial loans raised by eligible resident entities from recognised non-resident entities and should conform to parameters such as minimum maturity, permitted and non-permitted end-uses, and maximum all-in-cost ceiling.
The growth in borrowing via ECBs comes in the backdrop of non-food bank credit growth slowing to 5.7 per cent on year-on-year (y-o-y) basis in January 2021 compared to 8.5 per cent in January 2020.
In January 2021, four companies raised resources of $500 million and above via ECBs, according to RBI data on on ECB/Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds. Export-Import Bank of India raised $1 billion for on-lending/sub-lending, with the tenor of ECB being 10 years.
Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd mopped up $750 million for on-lending/sub-lending, with the tenor of ECB being 3 years.
Adani Ports And Special Economic Zone Ltd (Refinancing of Earlier ECB/ tenor: 10 years) and Power Finance Corporation Ltd (Working Capital/ 10 Years 4 Months) raised $500 million each.
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd mopped up $300 million for three years.
Four companies raised resources via Rupee Denominated Bonds (RDB) aggregating $12.1 million.
