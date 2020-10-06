India’s first B2B Crypto trading exchange DigitX launched

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
DigitX, country’s first Business-to-Business (B2B) Crypto trading exchange has commenced its trading operations. In a highly potential yet challenging market, DigitX aims to deliver transparency and security with its Platform armed with features to bring about a much-needed trust and confidence for the investors and traders of Crypto.
This crypto trading exchange brings along a network of pre-verified, trained and closely monitored Trusted Links(members) to ensure a secure Crypto trading ecosystem. Investors can choose the Trusted Link closest to them, which are thoroughly scrutinized and are extensively trained for the completion of processes with near-nil errors and with complete satisfaction of Investors. DigitX combines the power of technology, proven trade models and best regulatory practices to lead a change in people’s involvement in the digital economy of the future.
Ashish Mehta, Co-Founder, DigitX said in a statement: “At DigitX, with our unique model of trusted links, we are bringing very first time the advantage of the traditional equity and commodity market to enthuse the trust in Crypto trading. We are starting operations with our select set of trusted members, and by the end of 2021, we are aiming to have 100 trusted members on board.”
He said that Crypto today enjoys a high degree of popularity among a certain section of the investor community. Since inception Crypto has had a roller coaster ride, as it faced questions on security and transparency. “It will be our sincere initiative, to educate investor’s community and people at large about the potential of this alternative asset class, which works on the principle of super-efficiency through Blockchain”, he added.
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
