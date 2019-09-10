IRDA warns Reliance Nippon Life for excessive expenses

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance (RNLIC) has been rapped by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) for around ₹600 crore worth excessive expenses beyond prescribed limit, a copy of the insurance regulator’s order issued in July showed. IRDA left RNLIC with a warning as it was observed that the expenses had not affected the insurance policy holders, the order said. IRDA said that in seven years, if RNLIC received two warnings it would lead to investigation and valuation of funds and expenses under applicable provisions.

IRDA said it had observed that RNLIC incurred management expenses to the tune of ₹1,632 crore against the allowable limit of ₹1,069 crore and explanation was sought from the company. IRDA had observed that the insurer had been non-compliant with expense on management (EoM) limit in six out of eight years between financial year (FY) 2008-09 to 2015-16.

IRDA said that from this it can be gauged that the business model of the insurer had not been able to achieve control of EoM. IRDA had asked RNLIC to furnish a certificate from an “actuary of the insurer” with regard to the fact that its policy holders or their interest were not impacted and there was compliance with product regulations.

“After examining statement of EoM of the insurer, the explanation of the insurer and further submissions of the appointed actuary, it was observed that the insurer had not complied with Section 408 of lnsurance Act, 1938 read with Rule 17D of lnsurance Rules 1939, in FY 2015-16. Further, there is no certification from the appointed actuary. On the contrary the appointed actuary has admitted that the acquisition expenses are still higher than that used in pricing/benefit illustration and further indicated that Par fund may have impacted in short term,” the IRDA order said.

Thus a show cause notice was issued to RNLIC in November 2018 a reply to which was submitted by the company in January 2019.

RNLIC in its reply to IRDA said, “Regulatory changes affected its new business owing to attrition of the advisors, consequent to reduction of commission. Due to unviable commissions of advisors, over 1 lakh advisors left RNLIC. Consequently, this resulted into hiring of more number of advisors and therefore company had to incur more cost in recruitment training and development.”

This is one of the key reasons given by RNLIC along a few other for increase in expenses. When contacted, a group spokesperson said they would not like to comment on the matter but had given their reasons to IRDA and were there in the order. Another source close to RNLIC said the matter was old of a few years ago and the expense shot up as they were expanding in smaller towns and cities. There were no recent complains of over shooting of expenses, the source said.