LIC equity investments touched ₹9.78-lakh crore by Sept 30, 2021: DRHP

State-run insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India has ₹9,78,493.814 crore of policyholders’ funds invested in equities, which amounts to a quarter of nearly all its investments.

“As at September 30, 2021, our policyholders had total investments of ₹39,495,163.78 million on a standalone basis, including investments of more than ₹9,784,938.14 million in equities, representing 24.78 per cent of investments,” LIC said in its draft red herring prospectus.

In comparison, about ₹7,96,793.8 crore or 21.67 per cent of its total investments was in equities as on March 31, 2021.

The insurer added that about 90 per cent of the policyholders’ equity investments in India are held in stocks that are a part of the Nifty 200 and BSE 200 indices.

This amounted to about 4 per cent of NSE’s market capitalisation as on September 30, 2021, according to a report by Crisil.

IDBI Bank and LIC Housing Finance, where the insurer holds 49.24 per cent stake and 45.24 per cent stake, respectively, are the two top equity investments.

Not surprisingly then, top equity investments by LIC in sectors that comprise over 5 per cent of its total investments is led by financial services activities (excluding insurance) where it held 21.98 per cent of total equity investments as on September 30, 2021.

Other investments

Infrastructure related activities with 10.52 per cent of total equity investments and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal, chemical and botanical products with 7.58 per cent of total equity investments were the other two sectors with key investments by LIC in equities.

Other notable investments by LIC, according to BSE data, includes a 16.23 per cent stake in ITC, 14.22 per cent stake in Hindustan Copper as well as 12.16 per cent stake in Larsen & Toubro as on December 31, 2021.

A recent by primeinfobase.com had revealed that LIC commanded a lion’s share of investments in equities by insurance companies at 77 per cent share as on September 30, 2021.