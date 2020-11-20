LIC launches digital application tool for agents

Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched a digital application for agents for onboarding to get a life insurance policy.

The Digital Application is called “ANANDA”, which is an acronym for Atma Nirbhar Agents NewBusiness Digital Application.

“The Digital application is a tool for the onboarding process to get the life insurance policy through a paperless module with the help of the agent or intermediary,” LIC said in a statement on Friday, adding that it is built on paperless KYC process using Aadhaar-based e-authentication of the life proposed.