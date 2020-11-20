Money & Banking

LIC launches digital application tool for agents

Our Bureau | Updated on November 20, 2020 Published on November 20, 2020

It’s called ‘ANANDA’, which is an acronym for Atma Nirbhar Agents NewBusiness Digital Application.

Life Insurance Corporation of India has launched a digital application for agents for onboarding to get a life insurance policy.

The Digital Application is called “ANANDA”, which is an acronym for Atma Nirbhar Agents NewBusiness Digital Application.

“The Digital application is a tool for the onboarding process to get the life insurance policy through a paperless module with the help of the agent or intermediary,” LIC said in a statement on Friday, adding that it is built on paperless KYC process using Aadhaar-based e-authentication of the life proposed.

