Manappuram to raise ₹200 cr via NCDs

Manappuram Home Finance, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Manappuram Finance, plans to raise up to ₹200 crore through an issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company said these NCDs are available in seven options and the effective yield rates vary between 10 per cent to 10.75 per cent. The minimum application is for 10 NCDs amounting to ₹10,000 collectively across all options of NCDs and in multiples of one NCD of face value of ₹1,000 each after the minimum application. Our Bureau