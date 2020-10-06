Monetary Policy Committee to meet Oct 7-9: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during October 7 to October 9.

This follows the Government reconstituting the the MPC by nominating three new external members – Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide.

The other three MPC members are from the RBI: Governor Shaktikanta Das (Chairman of MPC), Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy, and Mridul K. Saggar, Executive Director.

The meeting was originally scheduled during September 29, 30 and October 1. However, it got rescheduled as the Government had not appointed the three external members on MPC.

The four-year tenure of the three MPC members — Chetan Ghate, Professor, Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, former Director, Delhi School of Economics; and Ravindra H. Dholakia, former Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad — ended with the last MPC meeting.