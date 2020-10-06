Money & Banking

Monetary Policy Committee to meet Oct 7-9: RBI

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 06, 2020 Published on October 06, 2020

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said the next meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is scheduled during October 7 to October 9.

This follows the Government reconstituting the the MPC by nominating three new external members – Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide.

The other three MPC members are from the RBI: Governor Shaktikanta Das (Chairman of MPC), Michael Debabrata Patra, Deputy Governor in charge of monetary policy, and Mridul K. Saggar, Executive Director.

The meeting was originally scheduled during September 29, 30 and October 1. However, it got rescheduled as the Government had not appointed the three external members on MPC.

The four-year tenure of the three MPC members — Chetan Ghate, Professor, Indian Statistical Institute; Pami Dua, former Director, Delhi School of Economics; and Ravindra H. Dholakia, former Professor, Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad — ended with the last MPC meeting.

 

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 06, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.