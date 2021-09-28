Mumbai HC refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife, daughters in DHFL corruption case

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Bombay High Court on Tuesday refused to grant bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor's wife and two daughters in a corruption and cheating case involving private sector lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).
A single bench of Justice Bharati Dangre rejected the bail applications filed by Kapoor's wife Bindu and daughters Roshini and Radha.
The three had approached the HC last week, challenging a special CBI court order of September 18 which refused them bail while noting that they had, prima facie, caused a loss of Rs 4,000 crore to the Yes Bank through illegal acts.
The lower court had remanded them in 14-day judicial custody and said they did not deserve any sympathy for being women.
The three are currently lodged at the Byculla women's prison in Mumbai.
In their bail pleas filed in the HC, they had said the special CBI court gravely erred in observing that the accusations against them prima facie show complicity in having co-fraudulently and dishonestly received loans as quid pro quo for favour shown by the Yes Bank to DHFL.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed their pleas and said there was nothing wrong with the special court's order and that it was merely securing the presence of the accused for the purpose of trial.
The CBI's case is that Rana Kapoor, who is currently in jail in connection with a related case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, had entered into a criminal conspiracy with DHFL's Kapil Wadhawan.
The CBI stated that between April and June 2018, Yes Bank invested ₹3,700 crore in short-term debentures of DHFL. In return, DHFL allegedly paid a kickback of ₹900 crore to Kapoor in the form of loans to one DoIT Urban Ventures, a firm controlled by Kapoor's wife and daughters.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...