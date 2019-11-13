New India Q2 profit rises to ₹530 crore

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
New India Assurance reported a 61 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in second quarter net profit at ₹530 crore, against ₹329 crore in the year-ago period. Gross written premium (before deductions for re-insurance and commissions) during the reporting quarter rose 27 per cent y-o-y at ₹8,249 crore. Net premium written (after deductions for re-insurance and commissions) was up 20 per cent y-o-y at ₹5,962 crore.
The premium earned (net) increased 12 per cent y-o-y at ₹5,857 crore. The income from investments (net) was up 20 per cent y-o-y at ₹1,137 crore.
On the expenses side, the net commission paid was flat at ₹527 crore. Operating expenses were up 17 per cent at ₹914 crore. Incurred claims increased by 6 per cent at ₹4,584 crore.
The solvency ratio, which indicates whether an insurer’s cash flow is sufficient to meet its short and long term liabilities, edged down to 2.08 from 2.13 in the preceding quarter. In its notes to accounts, the company disclosed that it has investments of ₹17.84 crore in equities and ₹128.25 crore in debentures of IL&FS-related entities as on September 30, 2019.
During the half year ended September 30, 2019, the company made additional provision of ₹13.50 crore against the debenture holding in respect of secured non-convertible debenture in IL&FS. Hence, total provision against the debentures holding in IL&FS-related entities, stands at 84.89 crore as on September 30, 2019.
The company said it has investments of ₹74.84 crore in Debentures of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) as on September 30, 2019. During the quarter ended, the company made a 10 per cent provision of ₹7.48 crore.
During the quarter, the company made 100 per cent provision of ₹33.08 crore against investment made in equity of Reliance Communications Ltd due to net worth erosion of the underlying investment.
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The government and the RBI should work together to get the lending cycle back on track
The 5 plans listed here are a starting point for insurance but it is recommended that people go for ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...