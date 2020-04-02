Money & Banking

No glitches in services on Day 1 of Canara Bank post amalgamation

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on April 02, 2020 Published on April 02, 2020

Canara Bank, a Bengaluru-based public sector bank, said the interoperable services with Syndicate Bank have gone live on Thursday

Canara Bank, a Bengaluru-based public sector bank, said the interoperable services have gone live on Thursday for their customers.

Customers of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank were able to utilise financial services like cash withdrawals, cash deposits and fund transfers across the bank’s network of 10,391 branches interoperably, said a bank release.

All the bank’s branches were able to provide the listed services seamlessly to all the customers on a single screen interface without any hassles. “Canara Bank stands by its commitment to provide utmost customer satisfaction from Day One”, said the bank release.

Published on April 02, 2020
Syndicate Bank
Canara Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coming soon, loyalty programmes in life insurance