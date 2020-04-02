No glitches in services on Day 1 of Canara Bank post amalgamation

Canara Bank, a Bengaluru-based public sector bank, said the interoperable services have gone live on Thursday for their customers.

Customers of Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank were able to utilise financial services like cash withdrawals, cash deposits and fund transfers across the bank’s network of 10,391 branches interoperably, said a bank release.

All the bank’s branches were able to provide the listed services seamlessly to all the customers on a single screen interface without any hassles. “Canara Bank stands by its commitment to provide utmost customer satisfaction from Day One”, said the bank release.