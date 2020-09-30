Money & Banking

No instruction from RBI to prepare for takeover of Lakshmi Vilas Bank: PNB

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 30, 2020 Published on September 30, 2020

Punjab National Bank, on Wednesday, said it has not received any instructions from the Reserve Bank of India to get ready to take over Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

“It is clarified that the bank has not received any such instruction from RBI,” Punjab National Bank said in a regulatory filing.

More
PIL seeks suspension of Lakshmi Vilas Bank board

Troubled Lakshmi Vilas Bank has been facing headwinds after shareholders rejected the appointment of seven directors and statutory auditors. The RBI then stepped in and approved that the day-to-day affairs of the lender would be run by a Committee of Directors (CoD) comprising three independent directors.

More
EOW Delhi arrests two Lakshmi Vilas Bank officials

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 30, 2020
RBI and other central banks
Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd
Punjab National Bank
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.