Paytm launches Paytm Wealth Academy

Paytm, which got listed in bourses last month, has announced the launch of Paytm Wealth Academy, a tech-powered educational platform.

The launch of the wealth academy is initially on the Paytm Money app, the wealth management app owned by Paytm’s wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money.

Paytm Wealth Academy will initially be available to select users, followed by complete rollout.

Wide catalogue

The Paytm Wealth Academy will allow users to learn trading and financial concepts at their own pace at their level of comfort. The platform offers a wide catalogue of courses and webinars along with personalized recommendations for users, curated to complement their existing knowledge.

Paytm Wealth Academy is an educational platform designed to make financial learning intuitive and self-driven. For the first time, highly customizable courses are being offered, allowing users to start their learning journey from any stage. This will allow new traders to establish a ground-up understanding of financial concepts and also encourage experienced traders to stay updated with advanced trading strategies.

Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money said, “Paytm Money is happy to facilitate the launch of Paytm Wealth Academy, given our direct access to the broad investment community and reach across India. The platform will give our trading community access to educational content and specialized knowledge previously available only to institutional investors and traders. The platform will help users build a strong understanding of financial markets, especially F&O and intraday traders. Such users are likely to be better traders and stay longer in the market.”

Keen to learn

Over the past couple of years, India has seen an increase in stock market participation. There are many new users who are keen to learn and understand financial concepts.

A lot of educational content on this topic has come up in recent times, but there is a lack of a structured platform that focuses on helping traders gain applicable knowledge in formats they are familiar with. Paytm Wealth Academy bridges this gap by offering personalized learning options for every type of investor and trader, regardless of where they are in their trading journey.