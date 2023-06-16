PhonePe rolled out its own in-app payment gateway to help MSMEs (Mico, Small and Medium Enterprises) in India, as per reports.

PhonePe, backed by Walmart, has joined the list of Paytm, Razorpay, PayU, Pine Labs, and others, for setting up a payment gateway with no extra charges like setup fees or maintenance costs for small and medium business owners. Most of the payment gateways charge 2 per cent on transaction fee.

PhonePe’s payment gateway aims to help merchants save up to ₹8 lakh, who have monthly sales of ₹1 lakh.

With the latest launch, merchants across Android, mobile web, iOS and desktop can easily accept transactions.

Earlier in June, PhonePe announced account aggregator services (AAS) to provide secure and easy sharing of financial data between customers and financial institutions.