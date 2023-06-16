PhonePe rolled out its own in-app payment gateway to help MSMEs (Mico, Small and Medium Enterprises) in India, as per reports.

Also Read: UPI transaction limit set by Indian banks. See details here

PhonePe, backed by Walmart, has joined the list of Paytm, Razorpay, PayU, Pine Labs, and others, for setting up a payment gateway with no extra charges like setup fees or maintenance costs for small and medium business owners. Most of the payment gateways charge 2 per cent on transaction fee.

Also Read: GPay: Know how to link RuPay credit card for UPI transactions

PhonePe’s payment gateway aims to help merchants save up to ₹8 lakh, who have monthly sales of ₹1 lakh.

With the latest launch, merchants across Android, mobile web, iOS and desktop can easily accept transactions.

Also Read: PNB launches UPI 123PAY for offline transaction

Earlier in June, PhonePe announced account aggregator services (AAS) to provide secure and easy sharing of financial data between customers and financial institutions.

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   