Google Pay in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) allows users to make UPI transactions with RuPay credit cards. Users can initiate transactions offline and online via RuPay credit UPI. Here’s how to do it.
Set up RuPay credit card for UPI transactions in GPay
- Step 1: Open GPay account
- Step 2: Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner
- Step 3: Scroll down to ‘Payment’ methods, and select ‘RuPay credit card.’
- Step 4: Select the bank liked to your RuPay credit card from the drop down list
- Step 5: Next, send a message from the registered mobile number to verify.
- Step 6: Once verified, you can initiate UPI transactions.