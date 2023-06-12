Google Pay in partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) allows users to make UPI transactions with RuPay credit cards. Users can initiate transactions offline and online via RuPay credit UPI. Here’s how to do it.

Set up RuPay credit card for UPI transactions in GPay

Step 1: Open GPay account

Open GPay account Step 2: Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner

Tap on your profile icon in the top-right corner Step 3: Scroll down to ‘Payment’ methods, and select ‘RuPay credit card.’

Step 4: Select the bank liked to your RuPay credit card from the drop down list

Step 5: Next, send a message from the registered mobile number to verify.

Next, send a message from the registered mobile number to verify. Step 6: Once verified, you can initiate UPI transactions.

