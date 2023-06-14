Punjab National Bank (PNB) has rolled out an IVR-powered digital payment solution — UPI 123PAY — in collaboration with the National Payments Corporation of India.
Also Read: UPI transaction limit set by Indian banks. See details here
The introduction of 123PAY UPI is aimed at providing UPI perks to areas without internet connection and people having no smartphones.
Also Read: GPay: Know how to link RuPay credit card for UPI transactions
What is 123PAY UPI?
Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a 24-hours real-time payment solution for secure transactions. 123PAY UPI is a similar way of payment via a feature phone. Through UPI 123PAY, users can initiate transactions by calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number.
How to use 123PAY UPI?
- Dial 08045163666 / 6366200200/ 08045163581
- Select the mode of payment
- Enter the UPI pin to proceed
Also Read: Bank of Baroda introduces UPI facility in ATMs
At present, NPCI has added the regional languages English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Bengali, Malayalam, and Telugu to the solution.