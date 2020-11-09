PMC depositors move Delhi HC, seek higher withdrawal limit for all emergencies

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Depositors of the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) have filed a plea with the Delhi High Court seeking higher withdrawal limit for all financial emergencies.
In June this year, the RBI had announced that the withdrawal limit for PMC Bank account holders has been increased to ₹5 lakh but only after producing medical documents.
Claims of only 13 out of 300 applicants were accepted by the RBI under the stipulated ‘financial emergencies’. It has also pleaded for compensation for the families of over 60 depositors who lost their lives due to lack of availability of funds. The matter is set to be heard on November 10.
The depositors have prayed that higher withrawal limit should be allowed for “all financial emergencies arising out of the necessity from education expenses, marriage expenses, and other genuine financial needs so that depositors may withdraw the required amount to meet their expenses in the light Covid-19-battered economy, where the common depositors are heavily dependent on their deposited amount since all sources of incomes have dried in the present circumstances.”
Senior counsel Shashank Deo Sudhi said: “It’s been a year since the bank is in stress. With the Covid-19 pandemic, several people are out of jobs as well. Over 60 people have lost their due to lack of money.”
The PIL further claimed that the RBI, while imposing the restriction, has not comprehended the collateral circumstances, which may befall on the depositors of PMC. It further prayed that the court direct the RBI to appropriately compensate the families of deceased depositors who have lost their lives under the stressful financial situation, including the release of the total deposited amount to those families immediately without further delay.
PMC Bank was put under restriction on September 23, 2019. As of March 31, 2020, the bank’s total deposits stood at ₹10,727.12 crore and total advances at ₹4,472.78 crore. Gross NPA of the bank stood at ₹3,518.89 crore as of March-end.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...