PNB MetLife broadens product portfolio with three new products

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on August 03, 2020 Published on August 03, 2020

PNB MetLife Insurance has expanded its portfolio with three new products for different financial needs--PNB MetLife Guaranteed Future Plan; Mera Mediclaim Plan and PNB MetLife Smart Platinum Plus.

“These offerings complement the company’s concept of ‘Circle of Life’, which assesses the needs of the customers and offers them with solutions on varied financial needs including - child education, family protection, long term savings and retirement are a testament to this approach and was designed keeping in mind the evolving needs of customers across different segments,” it said in a statement.

