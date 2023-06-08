Scheduled Commercial Banks (excluding Small Finance Banks) will be allowed to set their own limits for borrowing in Call and Notice Money Markets, according to RBI.

This will be within the prudential limits for inter-bank liabilities prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India.

This is with a view to providing greater flexibility for managing the money market borrowings, Governor Shaktikanta Das said during his statement on RBI’s monetary policy decision.

RBI will shortly be issuing necessary directions.

The extant guidelines on the Call, Notice, and Term Money Markets prescribe prudential limits for outstanding borrowing in Call and Notice Money Markets for Scheduled Commercial Banks.

