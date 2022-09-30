Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said the Reserve Bank is mulling to adopt the "expected loss" approach for loan provisioning.

At present, the banks follow the "incurred loss" approach, where money is set aside after an asset turns sour.

Das called the proposed transition a "more prudent and forward looking approach", and said that a discussion paper will be released soon for stakeholders to comment on the same.

"We will release a discussion paper on 'expected loss-based approach' for loan loss provisioning by banks," the Governor said after announcing the bi-monthly policy review.

Also read
BL11RBI

RBI to merge the 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction with 14-day auction

RBI cuts real GDP growth projection by 20 bps to 7%

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the RBI head office in Mumbai on September 30, 2022. (Photo by Punit PARANJPE / AFP)

RBI does not have any fixed exchange rate in mind, says Shaktikanta Das

Global stagflationary impulses can impact domestic growth and inflation, cautions RBI

Related Stories
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9%
The repo rate has gone up by 190 basis points since May 2022
READ NOW

He said the approach to make provisions or set aside money on the probable losses is a globally accepted prudent norm.

At present, larger non-bank lenders have already been using the expected loss approach for provisioning since 2018.

Banks were also expected to follow the expected loss approach in 2018 itself, but it had not been implemented because certain necessary amendments to the Banking Regulation Act was pending.

Meanwhile, Das also announced that the RBI will be releasing another discussion paper on a revised framework for securitisation of stressed assets after overhauling the same for standard assets in September 2021.

"It has now been decided to introduce a framework for securitisation of stressed assets. this will provide an alternative mechanism for securitisation of NPAs in addition to the existing ARC (asset reconstruction companies) route," Das said.

Related Topics
social-fb COMMENT NOW   