The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut the real GDP growth projection for 2022-23 from 7.2 per cent to 7 per cent even as it retained retail inflation projection at 6.7 per cent in 2022-23.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das projected the real GDP growth for the second quarter (Q2 FY23) at 6.3 per cent; Q3FY23 and Q4FY23 (4.6 per cent each); and Q1FY24 (7.4 per cent).

Related Stories RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 5.9% The repo rate has gone up by 190 basis points since May 2022 READ NOW

The retail inflation projection for FY23 remain unchanged at 6.7 per cent, with retail inflation for the second quarter (Q2FY23) expected at 7.1 per cent; Q3FY23 (5 per cent), Q4FY23 (5.8 per cent); and Q1FY24 (5 per cent).