The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI voted 5-1 to up the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to rein in the above target inflation and address concerns around weakening of the currency.

Five out of six members voted to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the inflation outlook remains clouded in uncertainty.

Following the 50 bps hike, the third on the trot in as many meetings, the repo rate (the interest rate at which banks borrow funds from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to overcome short-term liquidity mismatches) is at 5.90 per cent against 5.40 per cent earlier.

Overall, since May 2022, the repo has been cumulatively raised by 190 basis points.

The latest repo rate hike comes as the retail inflation, which rose from 6.70 per cent in July to 7 per cent in August, is ruling above the upper tolerance level of 6 per cent, and the Indian currency, which had closed at an all-time low of 81.94 per Dollar on September 28, has been on a declining path.

“Central banks are charting new territory with aggressive rate hikes, even if it entails sacrificing growth in the near-term. In this milieu, nervous investor sentiments have triggered a flight to safety. The US dollar has strengthened rapidly to a two-decade high. Several advanced and emerging market currencies are facing sharp depreciation pressures.

“..Against this challenging global environment, economic activity in India remains stable,” Das said.

The Governor noted that while real GDP growth in Q1 FY23 (at 13.5 per cent) turned out to be lower than RBI’s expectations (16.2 per cent), the late recovery in kharif sowing, the comfortable reservoir levels, improvement in capacity utilisation, buoyant bank credit expansion and government’s continued thrust on capital expenditure are expected to support aggregate demand and output in H2 FY23.

Inflation woes

He underscored that consumer price inflation remains elevated and above the upper tolerance band of the target due to large adverse supply shocks, some firming up of domestic demand, and the spillovers from global financial markets.

“The recent correction in global commodity prices, including crude oil, if sustained, may ease cost pressures in the coming months. The inflation trajectory remains clouded with uncertainties arising from continuing geopolitical tensions and nervous global financial market sentiments,” Das said.

The MPC was of the view that persistence of high inflation necessitates further calibrated withdrawal of monetary accommodation to restrain broadening of price pressures, anchor inflation expectations and contain the second-round effects. This action will support medium-term growth prospects.