Reliance General Insurance partners with Paytm to offer customisable health cover

BL Mumbai Bureau | September 15 | Updated on: Sep 15, 2022

The policy gives customers the freedom to personalise as per their needs

Reliance General Insurance has partnered with Paytm to offer Reliance Health Gain Policy, a customisable health insurance product, through the Paytm application.

Reliance Health Gain Policy offers a bouquet of 38 features and benefits, and gives customers the freedom to customise and personalise the policy as per their needs.

The policy offers three plans—Plus, Power and Prime.

“We look forward to extending the innovative health insurance solutions of Reliance Health Gain Policy to the masses through Paytm’s robust presence across the country,“ said Anand Singhi, chief distribution officer of Reliance General Insurance.

The insurer added that this partnership will help it reach Paytm’s vast customer base across smaller cities and towns.

