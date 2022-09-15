Big Billion Days 2022: Paytm partners Flipkart as payments partner

One97 Communications Limited, which owns brand Paytm, has partnered Flipkart for the latter’s upcoming flagship event — The Big Billion Days. With this partnership, Paytm is offering cashbacks on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet.

During the Big Billion Days (Sep 23-30), customers shopping on Flipkart will receive a ₹25 instant cashback on purchase of ₹250 and above on paying via Paytm UPI and instant cashback of ₹50 on spends of ₹500 and above through Paytm Wallet.

Paytm spokesperson said, “Our association with Flipkart as a payments partner for The Big Billion Days will provide a secure payments experience to millions of shoppers in small cities and towns of India. As a pioneer of digital payments, this is aligned with our vision to drive accessibility with our instruments like Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet.”

With this partnership, users shopping on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days will get the advantage of speedier, hassle-free and secure checkouts with Paytm.

This partnership among the two homegrown brands will assure customers a leisurely shopping and payment experience.