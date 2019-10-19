Money & Banking

Reliance Home Finance promoter group acquires 1.67 per cent stake in co

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on October 19, 2019 Published on October 19, 2019

The promoter group of Reliance Home Finance Ltd has acquired a 1.67 per cent stake in the company through 'reversal of invocation of equity shares'. This increases their stake in the housing finance company to 74.76 per cent.

The promoter group comprises Anil D Ambani, Tina A Ambani, Jai Anmol A Ambani, Jai Anshul A Ambani, Kokila D Ambani, Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd, Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Pvt Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Management Pvt Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd and Crest Logistics and Engineers Pvt Ltd.

Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd, in a regulatory filing, said 80,97,931 equity shares were acquired by the acquirer and persons acting in concert.

Reliance Home Finance’s shares closed at Rs 3.42 apiece on Friday, up 4.91 per cent on the BSE over the previous close.

Published on October 19, 2019
stocks and shares
Reliance Home Finance
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Brokerages expect HDFC Bank to report PAT growth of 20 per cent