Reliance Home Finance promoter group acquires 1.67 per cent stake in co

The promoter group of Reliance Home Finance Ltd has acquired a 1.67 per cent stake in the company through 'reversal of invocation of equity shares'. This increases their stake in the housing finance company to 74.76 per cent.

The promoter group comprises Anil D Ambani, Tina A Ambani, Jai Anmol A Ambani, Jai Anshul A Ambani, Kokila D Ambani, Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd, Reliance Innoventures Pvt Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Consulting & Engineers Pvt Ltd, Reliance Infrastructure Management Pvt Ltd, Reliance Capital Ltd and Crest Logistics and Engineers Pvt Ltd.

Reliance Inceptum Pvt Ltd, in a regulatory filing, said 80,97,931 equity shares were acquired by the acquirer and persons acting in concert.

Reliance Home Finance’s shares closed at Rs 3.42 apiece on Friday, up 4.91 per cent on the BSE over the previous close.