SBI rolls out interest cut of up to 30 bps on home loans

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday announced interest concession of up to 30 basis points (bps) on home loans based on loan amount, credit score of the borrowers and location of the property, and 100 per cent waiver on processing fee. This concession is available up to March-end 2021.

“Home loan interest rates are linked to CIBIL score and start from 6.80 per cent for loans up to ₹30 lakh and 6.95 per cent for loans above ₹30 lakh.

“Interest concessions up to 30 bps is also available in eight metro cities for loans up to ₹5 crore,” India’s top public sector bank said.

Also read: SBI delivers on earnings in Q2, but warns of bad loans ahead

The bank said 5 basis points (bps) concession each is available on home loans to women borrowers and those opting for balance transfer.

Further, customers applying for home loans via YONO app / https://homeloans.sbi / www.sbiloansin59minutes.com will get additional interest concession of 5 bps.

CS Setty, MD (Retail & Digital Banking), SBI, said “With the nation all geared up to move ahead post pandemic, SBI would continue to support home buyers and the real estate sector.

“Further, our eligible existing home loan borrowers can also avail a paperless pre-approved top-up home loan through the YONO app in just a few clicks.”