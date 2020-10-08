Small banks must have an executive director in addition to MD and CEO, say experts

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) must ensure that even small- to mid-sized private sector banks have an Executive Director in addition to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer so that in case the latter retires or is ousted, the day-to-day affairs of the bank can be conducted without a hitch, say banking experts.
Recent developments at Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and Dhanlaxmi Bank (DLB) underscore the importance of having one more Executive Director on the board who can handle the functions of the MD and CEO.
The day-to-day affairs of the aforementioned banks are now being handled by a three-member Committee of Directors (CoD), following the shareholders rejecting the resolution seeking the appointment of MD and CEO.
LVB shareholders had rejected the resolution seeking the appointment of S Sundar as Managing Director and CEO (interim), with 60.6 per cent of the votes polled being against it at the annual general meeting held on September 25.
Similarly, DLB shareholders rejected the resolution seeking the appointment of Sunil Gurbaxani as MD and CEO, with 90.488 per cent of the votes polled being against it at the annual general meeting held on September 30.
Banking expert V Viswanathan opined that having an Executive Director in addition to MD and CEO will ensure that a bank’s business and daily functions are carried out without hindrance.
He emphasised that since independent directors were not involved in operational matters earlier, they might take more time to convey their decisions if they have to exercise the powers of the MD and CEO.
“Issues of corporate governance/ conflict of interest might arise since their independence in the board is compromised to the extent that they are part of executive decisions and operational matters,” explained Viswanathan.
S Ravi, Practicing Chartered Accountant, observed that the Reserve Bank of India must give directions to all bank managements to have at least an Executive Director who is a ‘key managerial personnel’ so that he/she can step in to lead the bank if the need arises.
In this regard, Ravi emphasised that all public sector banks and large private sector banks have Executive Directors who can discharge the functions of the MD and CEO.
WFH lacks the co-action effect — improved showing in the midst of colleagues
Vibrant circular display, easily changeable bands, among other useful features of Xiaomi’s smartwatch
Microsoft takes action after its work trends report point to increased burnout
If the 2010-2020 decade was one in which solar got mainstreamed, 2020-2030 will be the decade of CO2-to-fuels, ...
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
Margins adjusted for one-offs expand sequentially, but sustainability is key
PPFAS Long Term Equity Fund will sell covered call options as part of investment strategy
After a decade of underperformance, value stocks are beginning to pick up
A tribute to Eddie Van Halen whose raw punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs stood gloriously up to the ravages of ...
A controversial member of spiritual guru Rajneesh’s commune, Ma Anand Sheela opens up about her past in a new ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...