Standard Chartered Bank appoints Samrat Khosla as Head – Wealth Management, India

K.R. Srivats New Delhi | Updated on January 13, 2020 Published on January 13, 2020

Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) has a new Head for Wealth Management, India in Samrat Khosla. Samrat will take over from Nitin Singh, who has decided to leave the Bank to pursue other opportunities.

Samrat will relocate to India from Singapore. He had joined SCB in 2003 and worked in various roles across Retail Banking and Wealth Management before moving to Singapore to join the Bank’s Group Wealth Management team in 2010.

Most recently, Samrat was Head of Life Insurance, Singapore. He will now in his new role report to Zarin Daruwala, India, CEO and Sumeet Bhambri, Regional Head, WM, ASEAN & South Asia and Head WM, Singapore.

