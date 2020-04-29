Steady rise in PMJDY total balance at ₹1.32-lakh cr

The total balance in Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts has beenincreasing steadily. The total balance has gone up to ₹1,32,118 crore as on April 22, 2020, with thetotal number of beneficiaries at 38.25 crore, according to government data.

This shows an increase of ₹4,370 crore as balance at ₹1,27,748 crore as on April 8.

The rise in total balance is due to the special relief package to about 20 crore women account holders of PMJDY by way of depositing ₹500 per month for three months under Garib Kalyan Yojana and other relief package of various States.

The total balance stood at ₹1,19,706 crore as on April 1, 2020, while the same was at ₹1,18,434 crore as on March 25, according to government data. For many weeks prior to March 25, total balance in these accounts grew only by about ₹100 to ₹200 crore.

As per the information available with banks, even though there are about 29 crore RuPay debit cards with the PMJDY accounts holders, beneficiaries still are still preferr to come to branches for withdrawing cash, especially in rural areas.