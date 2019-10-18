Sudhaker Shukla appointed as whole-time member of IBBI

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sudhaker Shukla as a Whole-Time Member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).

Shukla, a 1985 batch Indian Economic Service officer, has been appointed as IBBI Whole-Time member for a period of five years.

With this appointment, IBBI now has three WTMs including Shukla and the entire Board is complete, official sources said.

IBBI Board has the strength of 10 and all the ten members are now in place. Besides a Chairman and three WTM, the insolvency regulator IBBI Board has four ex officio members representing MCA, RBI, Department of Economic Affairs and Legal Affairs. There are also two part-time members—Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and B Sriram, former MD & CEO of IDBI Bank.

