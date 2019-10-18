Sudhaker Shukla appointed as whole-time member of IBBI

How car ownership trends will pan out in the future
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Sudhaker Shukla as a Whole-Time Member of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI).
Shukla, a 1985 batch Indian Economic Service officer, has been appointed as IBBI Whole-Time member for a period of five years.
With this appointment, IBBI now has three WTMs including Shukla and the entire Board is complete, official sources said.
IBBI Board has the strength of 10 and all the ten members are now in place. Besides a Chairman and three WTM, the insolvency regulator IBBI Board has four ex officio members representing MCA, RBI, Department of Economic Affairs and Legal Affairs. There are also two part-time members—Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and B Sriram, former MD & CEO of IDBI Bank.
Disruptions are inevitable but the automobile is not going to disappear anytime soon
With the Apterra AT2 tyre, off-roaders can now explore India’s rich diversity
Bajaj resurrects iconic scooter brand for electric mobility
Bentley Motors is introducing a Blackline specification for the all-new Flying Spur — the British marque’s ...
"Stocks in these segments are good hunting ground for investors with long term view"
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
SBI’s application for initiation of insolvency proceedings in limbo
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your ...
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains