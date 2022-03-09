ToneTag, NSDL Payments Bank introduce voice-based UPI digital payment solutions for feature phones

ToneTag, which is a sound-based proximity communication and payments service provider, has recently rolled out its VoiceSe UPI digital payments for feature phone users, in partnership with NSDL Payments Bank and NPCI. The announcement comes in the wake of the Reserve Bank of India launching UPI 123Pay facility that enables UPI payments for feature phone users.

“ToneTag, in association with NSDL Payments Bank, has launched its IVR 6366 200 200 to bridge a considerable gap in accessibility of digital payments, especially in rural India and help people to make digital payments with inconsistent network connectivity,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Steps involved

Users can call 6366 200 200 where an Interactive voice response (IVR) guides the desired financial transaction. Every user can only proceed with the financial transaction through UPI PIN. They do not require internet connectivity or a smart phone for making payments.

Vivek Singh, Co-Founder, ToneTag, said, “Our easy, secure payment service will not only allow a mobile user to do fund transfer but also helps in utility bills, balance enquiry, recharging their DTH, pre-paid mobile network service, or FASTag – by the power of their voice. This is an all-inclusive technology that fills the gap in the existing financial ecosystem and brings many benefits to the customers.”