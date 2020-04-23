Ujjivan SFB ranked 5th among ‘Best Large Workplaces’

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has been ranked 5th among ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2020’ by the Great Place To Work Institute. In 2019, Ujjivan SFB was ranked 16th in the Best Large Workplaces in Asia.

Ujjivan SFB has been consistently featured in the list of best companies to work for by the Great Place To Work Institute for nearly a decade. The bank was ranked based on two parameters which includes Trust Index Score that is based on employees’ feedback in the survey and Culture Audit Score basis a detailed write up on Ujjivan SFB’s 15 best practice areas.

Nitin Chugh, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said: “We have always kept employees at the centre of how we operate. We consistently focus on recognising our employees’ talent to enable them to grow professionally. The honour is a testament to the camaraderie and teamwork we nurture at our workplaces and reflects the conducive work culture employees enjoy.”

Preeti Malhotra, Practice Head, Great Place To Work Institute, said: “A great place to work offers employees, no matter at what level, an environment and freedom to experiment, learn and succeed. It is also very important that employee trust their leaders, enjoy their work and understand the value of their contribution. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is duly recognised by their employees in these aspects and is an organisation that fosters respect, trust and fairness.”