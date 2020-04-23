Ujjivan SFB ranked 5th among ‘Best Large Workplaces’

Car brand-logos now adorn face masks and ventilators
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has been ranked 5th among ‘Best Large Workplaces in Asia 2020’ by the Great Place To Work Institute. In 2019, Ujjivan SFB was ranked 16th in the Best Large Workplaces in Asia.
Ujjivan SFB has been consistently featured in the list of best companies to work for by the Great Place To Work Institute for nearly a decade. The bank was ranked based on two parameters which includes Trust Index Score that is based on employees’ feedback in the survey and Culture Audit Score basis a detailed write up on Ujjivan SFB’s 15 best practice areas.
Nitin Chugh, MD and CEO, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said: “We have always kept employees at the centre of how we operate. We consistently focus on recognising our employees’ talent to enable them to grow professionally. The honour is a testament to the camaraderie and teamwork we nurture at our workplaces and reflects the conducive work culture employees enjoy.”
Preeti Malhotra, Practice Head, Great Place To Work Institute, said: “A great place to work offers employees, no matter at what level, an environment and freedom to experiment, learn and succeed. It is also very important that employee trust their leaders, enjoy their work and understand the value of their contribution. Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is duly recognised by their employees in these aspects and is an organisation that fosters respect, trust and fairness.”
Automobile companies are using their manufacturing expertise to make medical equipment; 3D-printing, car parts ...
Riding on meticulous planning, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles sucessfully transitioned to the BS-VI regime ...
In a WFH world where everybody is Zooming or Hanging Out, the inevitable has happened. Video chat fatigue is a ...
IAS officers have been at the front line of the fight
An explainer on what happened in the contract - who made money, who lost and how SEBI and MCX could have been ...
Flexi deposits and sweep options help you earn more, even as they give instant access to the funds
Finance Act, 2020 tightened the existing provisions for those who have not been filing income tax returns.
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...